One hundred and seven house fire victims at the Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama received tithe money distribution from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, this morning. Aimed to alleviate the burden of the victims, the event took place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The 21-thousand and 4-hundred dollars tithe money and school stationery were handed over by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengaran Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as President of Brunei Islamic Religious Council. The tithe and school stationery were from the tithe allocation for the poor and destitute. The fire that happened last Wednesday left at least 134 people homeless.

Source: Radio Television Brunei