Some 300 ASEAN exhibitors, 200 travel trade buyers, as well as international and local media are attending the ASEAN Tourism Forum Travel Exchange, TRAVEX which is part of the annual event of the ASEAN Tourism Forum held in the country. The 3-day TRAVEX takes place at the BRIDEX International Conference Centre.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism toured several participating ASEAN booths including Brunei Darussalam, this afternoon. This year Brunei Darussalam is represented by Darussalam Holdings Sendirian Berhad, The Empire Brunei, Freme Travel Services, Jerudong Park Country Club, Mulia Hotel, Oceanic Quest Brunei and Royal Brunei Airlines. ATF TRAVEX is a platform for the selling and buying of regional and individual tourism products of ASEAN member countries. TRAVEX aims to provide business-matching opportunities for suppliers of tourism products and services in ASEAN and for international buyers to meet and foster business relationships.

Source: Radio Television Brunei