In conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's 74th birthday celebration, yesterday morning the Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Mosque held the opening ceremony of the 74 times khatam al-Quran.

Present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, as the patron of the mosque and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Such a ceremony aims to uphold the desire of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to make the country as a zikir nation with Al-Quran literate citizens and at the same time encourage the residents of Kampung Sungai Akar and the surrounding areas to read the 30 juzuk or chapters of Al-Quran under the supervision of skilled religious teachers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei