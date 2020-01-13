As a symbol of appreciation for the foster families and volunteers involved in the 45th Ship for South East Asian and Japanese Youth Programme, the Alumni of the Ship for South East Asian and Japanese Youth Programme, BERSATU held an appreciation ceremony yesterday afternoon.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function was highlighted with a number of cultural performances from a collaboration of former participants from the 2016 to 2019 Ship for South East Asian and Japanese Youth Programme. Also present were Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Such a function aimed to strengthen relations as well as the long existing friendship as well as instil unity amongst the foster families and former participants of the programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei