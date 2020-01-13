Achievements in the 51st Meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations, ASEAN NTOs will contribute to the progress and development of ASEAN tourism including regional collaborations, joint cooperation among ASEAN Member States and partners as well as sustainable and inclusive tourism development of ASEAN destinations in order to remain competitive in the tourism industry. Pengiran Haji Kamalrudzaman bin Pengiran Haji Mohd Ishak, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary resources and Tourism stressed the matter while chairing the 51st Meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations.

The meeting attended by the Heads of NTOs from ASEAN member states aimed, among other matters, to discuss on the progress of the implementation of the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan, ATSP 2016 - 2025; and reviewed the ASEAN tourism performance 2018 and 2019, as well as discuss on cooperation with other ASEAN bodies, dialogue partners namely Plus Three, India and the Russian Federation. The 51st Meeting of the ASEAN NTOs will be followed by the 23rd ASEAN-India Tourism Working Group, the 10th ASEAN-Russian Federation Tourism Consultation, and the 36th ASEAN Plus Three NTOs Meeting in preparation of the 23rd ASEAN Tourism Ministers' Meeting, the 19th ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers' Meeting, and the 8th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Plus India Meeting.

Source: Radio Television Brunei