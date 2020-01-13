In efforts to alleviate the burden of the victims of the recent Kampung Bendahara Lama fire, the Mufeed Disaster Assistance Association in collaboration with the Kampung Mata-Mata Religious Hall Takmir Committee is conducting the "Sumbangan Iklhas Sejuta Harapan" collection initiative.

Among the contributions received include food staples, hygiene items and school stationery. In an interview with RTB, the Co-Founder of the Mufeed Disaster Assistance explained that the four day project which began last Friday aimed to help the fire victims with daily necessities as well as school supplies.

The public wishing to contribute can send their contributions to the Kampung Mata-Mata Religious Hall until 4pm, 13th January afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei