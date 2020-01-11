The Employee's Trust Fund, TAP held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony and Sunat Hajat Prayer to commemorate its 27th Anniversary. The function was held at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital, 9th January night.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports who is also the Chairman of TAP Board of Directors. The function also included the mass Fardhu Maghrib prayer and the reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil.

The function coincided with the presentation of endowment by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports to the mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei