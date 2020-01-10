The Digital Economy Master Plan Framework; Strategic Aspects in the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism's Strategic Plan 2025; The Expanding Role of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism; and the Ministry's Action Plan for the next 5 years were among the matters shared during a Muzakarah or Discussion session between the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and the Members of the Legislative Council yesterday morning. While chairing the session, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohamad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications explained that the ministry through the Digital Economy Council Secretariat is actively disseminating the Digital Economy Master Plan Framework to ministries, higher education institutions and various agencies including the private sector to ensure coordination in the Digital Transformation initiative, apart from getting opinions from related parties regarding the Digital Economy Master Plan draft. According to Yang Berhormat, the Digital Economy Master Plan Framework is targeted to be launched in the first quarter of 2020. Touching on the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications' Strategic Plan 2020-2025, Yang Berhormat said it will be launched this year with a new vision, in line with the ministry's branding namely 'Connected Smart Nation'. Yang Berhormat also shared on a number of substantive development and reforms in strategies that have been identified for the ministry.

Firstly is Towards Digital Transformation. Yang Berhormat explained that a number of new policies and a more focused direction have been combined under the ministry, specifically in policies pertaining to the info-communications sector. Second is strengthening governance. Third is stressing on safety in the transport and info-communication sector. Fourth is facilitating services to the public. In the public transport sector, the use of Intelligent Transport System, ITS, is highly beneficial especially in the use of application technology in providing more efficient and reliable services to the public. In this matter, for the year 2020, the Ministry of Transport and Infocommuncications aims to implement a number of ITS-based pilot projects or the Smart Public Transport. Fifth, Incorporation. Yang Berhormat explained that the Postal Services Department is heading towards incorporation modality that is actively carried out by the ministry with related agencies. By establishing an incorporate post entity in the first quarter of 2020, the incorporation is hoped to be carried out in a detailed and orderly manner with the cooperation of various parties. Sixth is the international level, where strong cooperation with ASEAN member states through consistent agreements and action plans acts as a guideline for the transport and info-communications sector.

Yang Berhormat also touched on the ministry's expanding role that among other matters involves cybersecurity, E-Government, and Science and Technology. The Absorption of the E-Government National Centre and the CIO Overall Government that are previously under the Prime Minister's Office, and the Digital Nation under the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. The minister said through this absorption, a more comprehensive coordination on Digital Government projects as well as the functions of ICT development industries is now placed under the ministry. The minister also touched on the establishment of Cyber Security Brunei, CSB as the national agency specifically for cybersecurity, as well as the reformation of acts pertaining to cybersecurity that is currently ongoing.

Earlier, Members of the Legislative Council led by Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadi took a closer look at the 'Innovation Showcase' and the National Road Safety Council's Gallery which highlighted smart innovations through the Smart Home concept as a glimpse into the future of smart living, facilitated by the latest technological advances in the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Source: Radio Television Brunei