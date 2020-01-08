There are no cases of severe acute respiratory infection in Brunei Darussalam linked to the event in Wuhan, China. The Ministry of Health in its statement said that as of 3rd January 2020, the Chinese health authorities have reported 44 individuals with fever, shortness of breath, and other symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection known as pneumonia, the cause of which is still unknown.

In response to the information, the Ministry of Health has been in close contact with the World Health Organization, W.H.O, and other countries around the region, including China, to monitor and assess the situation. At present, there is limited information to determine the overall risk of this event and its potential for international spread. The Ministry of Health will continue to maintain high vigilance to prevent, detect and respond to any severe acute respiratory infection, or other disease that has the potential to become a public health emergency of international concern. While awaiting further information on the laboratory and epidemiological investigations, the national surveillance system implemented routinely covers influenza, influenza-like illnesses, and all other severe acute respiratory infections.

The W.H.O does not recommend any trade or travel restrictions to affected areas or any specific measures for travellers. Nonetheless, as a precautionary measure, members of the public are reminded to maintain the following good practices at all times: By avoiding contact with sick live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats; avoiding close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness; observing good personal hygiene; practising frequent hand washing with soap such as before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing; wearing a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose; covering your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and disposing the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and seeking medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell. For further information, members of the public can contact Talian Darussalam 123 or via our website 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei