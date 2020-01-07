Registration for new preschool pupils at religious schools nationwide for the year 2020 began yesterday. This year, 5,705 pupils began their learning at religious school. The figure comprised 2,962 are male pupils and 2,743 are female pupils.

Present to watch the registration for new preschool pupils are Lumapas Religious School, Brunei 4 was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also present was Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Ministry of Religious Affairs delegation was greeted by Muhammad Khairuddin bin Haji Kamis, the school's headmaster. This year, 63 pupils registered at the school comprising 34 male pupils and 29 female pupils.

Source: Radio Television Brunei