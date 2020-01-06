Legal action will be taken to grant land owners upon failure to settle their annual land tax every year as well as annual land tax arrears within the given period. The Land Department can take legal action under Paragraph 18 of the Land Act Chapter 40 whereby the Government has the right to seize and sell any movable assets on the land and also sell and repossess the land. Therefore all grant land owners in the country are requested to settle their annual land tax, if any.

Payment can be made at all land office payment counters throughout the district on the days stipulated which for the Brunei Muara District Land Office is from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:45 until 3:00 in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the Belait, Tutong and Temburong Districts, payment can be made on Mondays to Thursdays from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:45 to 3:00 in the afternoon and on Saturdays, from 8 to 11 in the morning and from 1:45 to 2:45 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei