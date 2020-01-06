His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Excellency U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Government and people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the occasion of its 72nd Independence Day.

In ending the messages, His Majesty extended his kindest regard and best wishes to His Excellency U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and for their Excellencies continued good health and happiness.

Source: Radio Television Brunei