The Royal Brunei Police Force held a Dikir ceremony to celebrate 103 Constable Police recruits and Auxiliary Police Officer recruits Squad 1/2019 for completing their training. The function took place at the Police Training Centre Multi-Purpose Hall in Gadong.

In attendance was Assistant Commissioner of Royal Brunei Police Force Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohd Hassan bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Awang Ahmad, Acting Director of Criminal Investigation, Royal Brunei Police Force. 78 new Constable Police and 25 new Auxiliary Police Officer ended the training session which was held since June last year. The Passing out Parade for the recruits will be held on the 9th of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei