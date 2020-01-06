6 schools in the Belait District received donations of school necessities, yesterday morning. The presentation of donation was held at RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque in Kuala Belait.

The donation was presented by Awang Haji Yusli bin Haji Ashli, Head of the Youth Imarah Unit, Mosque Affairs Department. The 'Back to School Charity Drive Programme' consisting youth of RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque identified 6 schools namely Anthony Abell College, Seria; Perdana Wazir Secondary School, Kuala Belait; Pengiran Jaya Negara Abdul Momin Primary School; Pengiran Setia Negara Haji Yussof Primary School; Omar Ali Saifuddien Primary School and Labi Primary School are eligible to receive the donations. Donations are obtained from the community through activities held last month and from public contributions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei