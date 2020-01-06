A local man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of theft by the Syari'ah High Court in Bandar Seri Begawan under Section 55 (3)(b) of the Syari'ah Criminal Penal Code Order 2013.

Mohammad Alipah bin Lamat was found guilty of stealing in two separate cases. On the 4th of December 2019, the offender was caught stealing a long-sleeved jacket from a shop at The Mall Gadong. He was sentenced to 4 months in prison for the offence. In the second case on the 20th of last month, he was caught stealing an iPhone XS Max handphone from another shop at The Mall Gadong. He was given an 8 months prison sentence. In passing sentence, the court considered his previous record of 10 thefts, the latest of which was in January 2019. The court stressed that stealing brings disgrace not only to the offender but also to his family and reminded the offender not to repeat the offence. The prison sentence commenced from the date the offender was remanded on the 28th of December 2019, and runs for a total of 12 months. The court also ordered the stolen goods to be returned to the owners. The prosecution was carried out by the Syari'e Prosecutor from the Syari'e Prosecution Section of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei