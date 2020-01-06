The production of clean water for Kampung Kiarong and Kampung Subok will decrease until repair works on water purification system and water filter at Bukit Barun Water treatment Plant are completed. The disruption affects Kampung Kiarong and Kampung Subok.

The Public Works Department assures the public that every measure has been taken to tackle the low water pressure and it is striving to return water supply to normal. Members of the public may contact the Darussalam Hotline 123 for clean water supply from tankers or complaints on clean water supply.

Source: Radio Television Brunei