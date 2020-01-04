Participants of the 46th Ship for South East Asian and Japanese Youth Programme for the first time organised a Khatam Al-Quran and doa selamat ceremony after completing the programme participation last December. The function was held yesterday afternoon at the Sports Village of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

Present was Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The khatam participants comprise the 29 SSEAYP participants. The function began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Awang Shahminan bin Haji Mohammad Yasin, head of contingent, followed by the reading of quranic verses starting from Surah Ad-Dhuha until the reading of the Takhtim. The function ended with the reading of Doa Khatam Al-Quran, Dikir Marhaban and doa selamat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei