Our country, Brunei Darussalam is currently moving forwards and making efforts to achieve Wawasan Brunei 2035. Wawasan Brunei 2035 is an idea of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and the monarch's far sightedness in ensuring the country's people are highly educated, skilled and successful. The matter was among the matters touched upon in yesterday's Friday Sermon entitled 'Membuat Perubahan Dengan Melakukan Hijrah Minda' or 'Making Changes by Conducting Paradigm Shifts'.

The imam or prayer leader stressed for the country's citizens and residents to make changes and conduct paradigm shifts or migration of the mind, to together cultivate His Majesty's noble desire and making Wawasan Brunei 2035 a reality. The congregants were also urged to respond to the monarch's call and idea, by making changes together through paradigm shifts towards a society that is more dynamic, sustainable and independent in order to enhance the country's quality of life and economy. The imam also reminded the congregants that making the change should not be done rhetorically or solely as a dream. It must be followed by action, resolution, a strong fighting spirit, diligent efforts and not giving up easily. It should be known that to make such a change is dependent on our own selves, or in other words, we should not for other people to change ourselves.

Source: Radio Television Brunei