10 orphans from Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong received contributions in the form of cash money and school stationeries.

The objective of the contributions is to instil a feeling of caring and helping among the community for the orphans. The event which was the first to be held was organised by the Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong Consultative Council in cooperation with the Kampong Mata-Mata Gadong Religious Hall Muslimahs and Takmir Committee.

Source: Radio Television Brunei