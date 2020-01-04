A suspect believed to have stolen a number of items from a shopping centre in Gadong has been brought before the court. The suspect was arrested after an examination of closed circuit television recordings following the incident which occurred on the 29th of December. Investigations conducted by the Royal Brunei Police Force found the suspect to have stolen a wristwatch and 3 rings.

According to Probationary Inspector Norfaez bin Awang Sayang, Investigative Officer, Bandar Seri Begawan Central Police Station, the suspect was 48 year old Yii Toh Cheng and the case was investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code Chapter 22 which is theft. The court has sentenced the defendant to 1 week imprisonment at Jerudong Prison starting from the 2nd of January 2020 for failing to pay the five hundred dollar fine imposed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei