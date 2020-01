The new traffic light at the junction of Jalan Perdana Menteri and Jalan Stadium will be operational on the 4th January, starting from 9 in the morning.

The Public Works Department, PWD in its press release reminded road users at the area to always be cautious and obey the road signs in order to avoid any unwanted incidences. For any complaints, the public can contact the PWS through Talian Darussalam 123; Livechat 8333123; Facebook @ Jabatan Kerja Raya,

Source: Radio Television Brunei