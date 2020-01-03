Over 42 thousand students nationwide begin their 2020 schooling session. From the total, some 21 thousand are primary school pupils and about 21 thousand are secondary school students including some one thousand 520 Sixth Form Centre students. The first schooling session throughout the country started yesterday at the end of the one month 2019 end of year school holiday.

Secondary school and pre-university students also began their first school day this year today. The RTB crew covered the students at their classes' yesterday morning.

The RTB crew at Maktab Duli Pengiran Muda Al Muhtadee Billah in Gadong saw parents and guardians sending their children to school very early in the morning. Maktab Duli welcomed 384 male and female Pre-university students. The first day of school began with an assembly of students and teachers at the school.

In a breifing, Dayang Sahrulbariah binti Haji Sulaiman, Acting Principal of the college highlighted the need of various efforts and hardwork to achieve a higher target than that of the previous year. Students are hoed to make the best and earliest praparation for the main exminations in October 2020.

The RTB crew also visited Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam Secondary School, SMJA, where the students arrived as early as 6.30 in the morning to avoid traffic congestion.

As usual there was the daily assembly by teachers and other teaching staff who welcomed the students with motivational speeches and encouragement. This was to instil discipline among the students. The Principal, Dayang Norhashimah binti Haji Burut said the school's direction this year is to improve the teachers' and students' competence. This is done through several programmes for both parties. The school will also hold Noble Values Day this year so that the teachers and students are more positive, proactive, emphatic, happy and sincere.

Although there was no learning process on the first day, the teachers kept the students busy with activities such as reading Al-Quran and cleaning the class.

