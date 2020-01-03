Over 42 thousand students nationwide begin their 2020 schooling session. From the total, some 21 thousand are primary school pupils and about 21 thousand are secondary school students including some one thousand 520 Sixth Form Centre students. The first schooling session throughout the country started yesterday at the end of the one month 2019 end of year school holiday.

School compounds are once again busy with parents and guardians sending their children to school. A number of parents and guardians are sending their children to school as early as half past six in the morning.

Pupils are seen to happily greet their classmates after the month long holiday.

At around 7 in the morning, primary school pupils as usual, start the school day with an assembly at the open area or halls in the respective schools. The pupils and teachers start the first day of school with the reading of Surah Yassin and tahlil as well as Doa led by the religious teacher at the respective schools.

Before entering the classroom, the pupils were given a briefing and a motivational speech to give a boost to their spirits in starting their school year.

Meanwhile, the pupils were also shown to their new classes and teachers. New uniforms and school stationery further motivates the pupils to gain knowledge and focus on their studies. Meanwhile, a number of students are busy collecting their text books for the new school session. Teachers are also busy with various duties among them giving the pupils their new lesson schedule.

