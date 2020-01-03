Two Filipinos were brought to the Magistrate's Court in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday following a report of theft at Jalan Padang Apartment Flats Store in Berakas. Probationary Police Inspector, Nur Iffah Nabilah binti Rosli@Dessy Susanty binti Rosli, Criminal and Traffic Investigating Officer at Central Police Station, said the two suspects were a driver and a housemaid.

37 year old Zardon is the driver while 43 year old Teresa is the housemaid. Investigations by Berakas Police Station personnel showed Zardon had taken several items kept in plastic garbage bags belonging to his employer at Jalan Bedil in Berakas with Teresa's assistance and removed the items to be taken home to his country, to be given to his family and for personal use. The suspect is charged under Section 381, read with Section 34 of Criminal Penal Code Chapter 22, which is stealing the employer's property with the help of others with the same intent. The court sentenced the two accused to 10 months imprisonment at Maraburung and Jerudong Prisons.

Source: Radio Television Brunei