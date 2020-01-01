436 students of the second intake for the academic year 2019/2020 in Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD, are taking part in the Freshers' Week held until this Saturday. The students comprised of 29 PhD students, 140 masters, 228 undergraduates and 39 unibridge students.

Freshers' Week is UBD's biannual event in which new students are briefed on essential matters relevant to academic and non-academic life in university and what UBD has to offer. The four-day orientation program is organised by UBD's Student Affairs Section, in collaboration with Student Representative Council 2019/2020 assisted by volunteers which comprised of UBD students.

The second day of Freshers' Week included a brief talk covering on the students' needs in UBD, particularly on welfare and academic assistance. The freshies were also introduced to the UBD Students' Association where the focus was more on non-academic and skills development of students as well as the extra-curricular activities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei