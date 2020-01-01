The authority is conducting an investigation to identify the cause and cost of damage to a house which was engulfed in a fire incident at the Brunei Muara District, 30th December night.

The vacant house was located in Kampung Anggerek Desa. The Fire and Rescue Department received the distressed call at 12:17 in the midnight. 16 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department with 4 fire engines from Berakas Fire Station, Women Operational Unit and Lambak Kanan Fire Station were dispatched to the area.

The Fire and Rescue Department advised the public not to overload electrical appliances, ensure that all wirings are in good condition and carry out inspections by an authorised and qualified company. The public is also advised to ensure that the house is equipped with fire prevention equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire blankets and smoke detectors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei