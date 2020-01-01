Following the photos and video recording that were made viral on the incident involving a water taxi which occurred on Wednesday, the 25th of December, at the Sungai Lampai Jetty, the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, MPABD in a press release explained that the incident involved 7 foreign tourists.

The tourists were from Germany, comprising 4 men and 3 women as well as the Malaysian boat driver. The passengers and driver involved in the incident are safe and did not sustain any injuries. Initial investigation by MPABD, found that the accident was caused by overloading. The water taxi driven by Asri bin Taram @ Rahman was found to be unregistered and is not equipped with any safety gear. The driver also do not have a Class 9 (Limited) Skills Certificate. In thios regard, MPABD takes the incident seriously especially since it involves public safety and will take appropriate legal action. MPABD reminds the public in particular boat users to always wear life-vests while travelling by boat on the waters of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei