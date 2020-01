A new road will be open for the public that linked to Rimba Arabic School from Kampung Rimba roundabout. The Public Works Department in a media statement informs that the road will be open starting on the 1st January 2020.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department reminded all road users particularly those resided at the area to remain cautious when going through the area and to adhere to the road signs and safety signage to prevent unwanted incidents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei