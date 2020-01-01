The launching of the Brunei Darussalam-People's Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020 will be held on 17th January 2020 at Jerudong International School. The launching of the initiative will mark the start of a one year event in tourism cooperation between both countries.

The Brunei Darussalam-People's Republic of China Year of Tourism Year 2020 provides a platform to strengthen tourism cooperation through people-to-people and cultural exchanges, enhance bilateral cooperation, capacity building and furthering collaboration and partnership between both countries. The year-long event is also an opportunity to build wider business and trade connections in other areas beyond tourism. A business matching session will also be organised between travel agencies from the two countries on the same day to build and strengthen relationships between travel agents and tour operators to boost China arrivals to the country

China is one of the top source markets for tourist arrivals for Brunei Darussalam with a recorded number of 43,000 tourist arrivals by July 2019. In 2018, Brunei Darussalam saw an increase of 21.1% with 65, 563 tourist arrivals from China in comparison to 2017 with tourist arrivals of 54,125. With the launch of the Brunei Darussalam-People's Republic of China Year of Tourism Year, it is hoped that the initiative will boost tourist traffic and economic growth between both countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei