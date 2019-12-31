23 short films were produced by the Brunei Film Blitz this year. The Gala Award to celebrate and inspire the country's film makers was held on 28th December night. Blitz also held a screening of 26 international films from 13 countries.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The Open Category was won by the film entitled 'TER' directed by Muhammad Khairul Izzuddin bin Idris. Meanwhile, the Islamic Short Film category went to the film 'MEREKA' directed by Muhammad Aqil bin Faiz. The film 'About Jack' directed by Amirul Jazli bin Jali won the 96 Hour Blitz category. Two scholarship awards for the Diploma in Screen and Media from United National Networks were presented to Syafi Halim with the film 'SIMPATI' and Syafi 'Aizzuddeen with 'JIKA'. This year, five talented entries to the Brunei Film Blitz with scholarship programmes and trips to Korea, Japan and Australia were also feted. Such an event was held in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival.

Source: Radio Television Brunei