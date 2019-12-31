The National Road Safety Council, MKKJR, yesterday morning held a Charity Fun Walk, Run and Cycle. The event organised for the first time by the MKKJR and in conjunction with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doktor Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib Bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Inforcommunication as the Chairman of MKKJR.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to YASKA Brunei, SMARTER Brunei and Demensia Brunei. The contribution to YASKA Brunei was handed over by the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism while the Minister of Health handed over contributions to SMARTER Brunei. The Minister of Development presented the contributions to Demensia Brunei. The event ran concurrently with the presentation of prizes by the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications to the winners of the e-poster design competition in the youth camp programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei