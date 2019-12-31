Gema Irama 2019 organised by Kris Karmila Kreations showcased cultural performances by a line-up of local artists and talents. The event took place at Bridex Hall 1 in Jerudong, 28th December night.

Present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Gema Irama is a platform for youths to showcase their talents and abilities. The event was part of the Brunei December Festival itinerary.

Source: Radio Television Brunei