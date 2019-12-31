A number of events have been lined up in conjunction with World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Yesterday morning, the Co-curriculum Education Department, Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Special Education Unit organised a Colouring Contest.

The contest which was opened to primary school students was divided into 4 categories, namely Category A - Pre-school and Year 1, Category B - Year 2 and 3, Category C - Years 4 and 5 and Category D for students with Special needs in the Individual Education Programme, registered with the Special Education Unit. Prizes were presented by Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Acting Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei