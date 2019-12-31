Six teams competed in the Rentak Optima Dance Competition organised by Radio Television Brunei, RTB. It was held last night at Jerudong Park Amphitheatre.

Rentak Optima is a reality dance competition opened to local citizens aged between 10 and 40 years old to scout new talents. Prizes were presented by Doctor Siti Norkhalbi Binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also in attendance was Awang Haji Muhammad Suffian bin Haji Bungsu, Director of RTB.

The Evolution Style Dance Crew, ESDC were crowned as the champion of the competition. Meanwhile, Warith Budaya took second place and Studio Eleve placed third. The best choreographer award went to Dayang Nursyikmah binti Hj Muamad from ESDC.

Source: Radio Television Brunei