In together maintaining the well-being of orphans, various activities have been carried out by associations and volunteers in the country. Yesterday afternoon, 25 orphans and a number of the Community Welfare Council clients' children residing in the Panchor, Mengkubau National Housing Scheme were selected to participate in the orphans hair cut charity activity. The activity was in conjunction with the Day of Action, International Volunteer Day.

The RPN Panchor, Mengkubau Volunteer Community collaborated with GreazyMunkeys Barbershop for the charity activity. Present was Pengiran Haji Ismail bin Pengiran Haji Ibrahim, Acting Penghulu of Mukim Mentiri. The function ran concurrently with the presentation of donations to the orphans and certificates of appreciation to the sponsors and donors.

Such an activity is hoped to bring a little bit of joy in the lives of these orphans so that they will be ready to go back to school for next year's session. The activity organised in conjunction with the school holidays was supported by the Mukim Mentiri Consultative Council and the Youth and Sports Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei