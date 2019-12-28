In conjunction with YES LETOP 2019, Kris Karmila Kreations yesterday afternoon held a Jiwaku Kreatif event, the Jom Lukis workshop version by bringing in a local digital painting youth artist. The workshop was held at Bridex Hall 1 in Jerudong.

The event facilitated by Dayang Siti Norhaleeza binti Armanshah, was a workshop on modern digital painting with creative and innovative ideas. A demonstration was held during the workshop to show how digital paintings were made and developed. The workshop session ended with an art activity with Dayang Siti Norhaleeza. The Jiwaku Kreatif event, Jom Lukis workshop version was one of the events lined up for the Gema Irama 2019 which will be held 28th December night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei