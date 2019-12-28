The Brunei International Trade Expo 2019 organised by local company, Belva Management has received an encouraging response from the public. The four day expo provides an opportunity to local and overseas small and medium entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

Interviews made with a number of the entrepreneurs unanimously stated that expo has helped them to increase their sales and at the same time there are returns on the business capital.

The expo is open to the public until this Sunday from 10 in the morning until 10 at night at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

