Healthy food is now gaining popularity in the country. Businesses providing healthy dishes seems to have grown overnight whether the businesses are commercial or online. A personal trainer who has identified that every individual requirement is not only for exercise but also nutrients and carbohydrates has taken the initiative to offer healthy dishes to his customers. In 2018, Seven Sporks, was established as an online provider of healthy food by offering a preparation and delivery concept.

28-year-old Abdul Syafiq Iqbal bin Manap, the founder of Seven Sporks started his online business since September last year. Beginning with providing food with the exact calorie requirement upon the request of a client, Abdul Syafiq who is also a fitness instructor, found his niche in cooking. Abdul Syafiq shared that at first the healthy food provided did not need any capital. The low calorie dishes provided were packed with nutrients.

Through social media or instagram as a medium or platform to post pictures of the dishes provided, Seven Sporks started to be known and became viral amongst healthy food enthusiasts. Word of mouth also helped to introduce Seven Sporks in the country. Seven Sporks now makes 250 food packs weekly and has been able to obtain a sales profit of 50 percent. Abdul Syafiq who is still new in the business world participated in DARe's Microbusiness Bootcamp early this year.

Seven Sporks provides three weekly packages which are food for five days from Monday to Friday or Saturday comprising the Sign Pack worth twenty-five dollars, the low carb or Keto Pack worth 33 dollars and the Culture Pack for those who have specific food requirements. Meanwhile delivery for a week is charged 12 dollars for Brunei Muara District and 17 dollars for Belait District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei