64 cases were recorded during Operasi Sepadu Roadblocks at two separate locations on the Hassanal Bolkiah Highway last night. The operation involved 64 officers and personnel from the Investigation and Traffic Control Department of the Royal Brunei Police Force, Land Transport Department, Royal Customs and Excise Department, Immigration and National Registration Department and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Operasi Sepadu was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Pengiran Haji Muhammad Saiful Ariff bin Haji Duraman, Head of Control and Patrol Unit, Investigation and Traffic Control Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei