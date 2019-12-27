To further enliven Brunei December Festival 2019, a local company is organising the Brunei International Trade Expo 2019 at the International Convention Centre in Berakas. Officially opened yesterday afternoon, it is the first event of its kind in the festival.

The event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Arshad @ Haji Sabli, Member of the Legislative Council. In his speech, Yang Berhormat said the expo will increase space opportunity for local entrepreneurs and companies to promote their products and services to the public. This is especially so during the school holidays when the number of visitors is expected to increase. More than 50 local and foreign entrepreneurs as well as Village Consultative Councils take part in the expo.

The 3-day expo is open from 10 in the morning to 10 in the evening. It aims to encourage and provide opportunities to local and foreign entrepreneurs to gain business knowledge and promote local products through Village consultative Councils. Its goals include fostering relations between entrepreneurs and their customers. The Expo also aims to turn Brunei Darussalam into a business platform and encourage people to spend in their own country. Also in attendance was His Excellency Ajaneesh Kumar, High Commissioner of the Republic of India.

Source: Radio Television Brunei