An eclipse of the Sun or Moon shows the greatness and supreme power of Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala. It is a sign or proof of Allah's might just like the occurrence of day and night. Following the partial Solar eclipse phenomenon, all mosques, suraus and religious halls in the country held the mass sunnat prayer. The focal point of the special prayer was Jame 'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong in the capital.

The prayer was attended by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. The mass sunnat prayer was led by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Mustafa bin Haji Murad. Also present were Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The sermon was read by Awang Haji Haris bin Suboh, Mosque Affairs Officer at Jame Asr Hassanil Bolkiah. Among other things, it reminded Muslims to do good deeds during any eclipse such as reciting Zikir, giving sadaqqah or alms and reciting Istigfar to seek for Allah's forgiveness. Muslims were also reminded to look at the phenomenon as an example and lesson that strengthen their faith in the greatness and might of Allah. They should repent and seek Allah's forgiveness for all their sins and wrongdoings. The sermon also criticised some members of the community for their distorted belief that the eclipse of the Sun or Moon is a sign of impending disaster or war. The sermon said this belief was wrong and against the teachings of Islam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei