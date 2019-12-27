Brunei Darussalam yesterday witnessed a partial solar eclipse that lasted more than 3 hours. The Survey Department, Ministry of Development carried out observations of the phenomenon at 3 locations in the country yesterday afternoon. In Brunei Muara District, the observation took place at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas, in Bandar Seri Begawan, starting at 12 noon. Meanwhile, in Tutong and Belait Districts the observations were held at Tatangan Persiaran of Tutong River and Menara Cendera Kenangan in Kuala Belait.

Today's phenomenon was called the Solar Ring or Annulus eclipse. However, only part of the region was able to see the complete occurrence when the whole Moon totally blocked or eclipsed the Sun. Meanwhile, almost all areas in Southeast Asia were able to observe the partial solar eclipse, including Brunei Darussalam. Among those present at the observation location in the capital was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia 'Engineer' Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. During the eclipse, 86 percent of the Sun was blocked by the Moon.

The public was intent not to miss observing the partial solar eclipse phenomenon from the observation locations. The Survey Department provided a number of telescopes and solar glasses for the public to see the eclipse. Visitors were not allowed to look directly at the Sun with unprotected eyes because of the possible damage it could cause.

