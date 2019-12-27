The 'Yes Letop' Sales is here again. 'Yes Letop 2019' is held in conjunction with the 'Brunei December Festival Two Thousand Nineteen'. The sales which is estimated to be the biggest year end event in the country, is also timely with back-to-school preparations. Last year alone, the event attracted over 25 thousand visitors, an increase of 8 thousand visitors compared to the first Yes Letop in 2016. Supported by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism as well as the Brunei Tourism Board, the fourth annual event is being held for 4 days until this Sunday at Bridex Hall 1 in Jerudong.

The expo was opened yesterday morning by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. It is participated by more than 90 local and overseas entrepreneurs. Various interesting activities were also lined up, among them archery, horse riding, guessing the smell and colouring contest. The event was organised by Battle Pro Marketing and Management Services. The public is welcomed to the expo which is open from 10 in the morning to 10 at night, except for Friday, from 2.30 in the afternoon to 10 at night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei