DHAKA The holy Christmas, the biggest religious
festival of the Christian community, was celebrated today in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world with festivity and enthusiasm commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ.
Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ on the day, which is a public
holiday in Bangladesh and most other countries across the world.
On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina issued separate messages greeting the members of the Christian
community.
The Christians in Bangladesh celebrated the Xmas festival with a huge
enthusiasm and religious fervor by holding special prayers, illuminating
churches and installing makeshift Xmas trees at homes and places of worship
and missions.
Ringing of church bells in the midnight marked the advent of the day
when the followers of the faith welcomed it with carols assembling in
churches and other such venues.
Churches and adjoining areas were decked out with colourful tiny
blinking lights, while illuminated Christmas trees placed with a star
standing right on top as elder people of the community attired in the outfit
of Santa Claus made fun with children and distributed gifts as part of a
universal Christian practice.
The security was beefed up at different strategic points in the capital
and many other places of the country to ensure peaceful celebration of the
festival.
Calling Jesus Christ as an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the
president said Jesus Christ had preached the sermons of peace in the world as
his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society with full of love,
services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.
I think the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very rational to
establish peace, harmony and unity in nation-to-nation of this problematic
world, he added.
Noting that the Father of the Nation dreamt to build a happy, prosperous
and non communal country, the president urged all to forge unity to build a
non-communal Bangladesh.
The head of the state hosted a reception for the members of Christian
community at the President's palace on Christmas Day where a Christmas tree
was set up and candles were lit.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah,
Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Dean of Diplomatic Corp Archbishop George
Kocheri, President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmol Rozario,
envoys, representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished
persons of the Christian community, religious leaders and professionals
joined the reception.
A group of singers performed the Christmas carols at the reception.
Later, the president cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian
community and joined a photo-session with them.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)