NARAIL State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Swapan Bhattacharjee today said the country is safe on the hand of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the country witnessed a tremendous development in the last few years under her leadership.

He came up with the remarks while addressing a function as the chief guest on the occasion of 100th anniversary of Somasundari Maddhomik Biddaloy under Lohagara upazila of Narail district.

Chairmen of Zilla Parishad Sohrab Hossain Biswas, chairmen of Haldi Union Parishad Abul Kalam Azad Pakhi and headmaster of the School Akkas Hossain were attended the function with president of school managing committee Wahab Mollah in the chair.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)