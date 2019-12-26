RANGPUR People of Tentulia in Panchagarh district are suffering severely as the northernmost town of the country is facing the lowest temperature 6.2 degree Celsius today.
The Met Office sources said the mercury levels marked sharp down by 2 to 4.8 degrees Celsius in the northern region in the last 24 hours ending at 6 pm today forcing people to remain indoors.
The country's lowest temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at
Tentulia at 6 am today against yesterday's lowest temperature of 9.2 degrees
Celsius there, Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Weather Monitoring Centre
Rahidul Islam told reporters.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius was recorded
today against yesterday's 10.5 degrees Celsius at Rangpur point.
The minimum temperatures recorded today were 6.8 degrees Celsius at
Dinajpur, 8.8 degrees at Saidpur, 7.5 degrees at Dimla and 7.7 degrees
Celsius at Rajarhat points in the region.
Dense layers of fogs amid blowing cooler winds caused bone-chilling cold
exposing the poor, elder citizens and minor children to intense miseries till
this noon.
However, the situation marked little improvement with appearance of the
sun since noon making life easier.
Officials at hospitals, upazila health complexes and community clinics
said the number of patients with cough, fever, asthma and other cold- related
diseases continued increasing today for the fifth consecutive day.
Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Mostafa Khaled Ahmed said physicians
are providing necessary health services to cold-affected patents in hospitals
and other health service facilities in Rangpur division.
We have adequate stocks of essential medicines and necessary steps have
been taken to provide proper treatments to cold-related patients, Dr. Ahmed
added.
Meanwhile, the district and upazila administrations, NGOs, voluntary and
socio-cultural organisations have further intensified distribution of warm
clothes among cold-stricken people.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) for Rangpur ATM
Akhteruzzaman said the government has so far allocated 69,650 pieces of
blankets for distribution among cold-stricken people of the district.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain today
told BSS that the Deputy Commissioners, DRROs, other officials and public
representatives have intensified distribution of warm clothes among cold-hit
people.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension at its
regional office here Agriculturist Md. Moniruzzaman said the sweeping cold
wave might affect normal growth of different Rabi crop plants if the
situation further deteriorates.
Reports reaching here from all eights districts of Rangpur division said
the situation marked little improvement since this afternoon though the
normal life remained severely affected till noon.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)