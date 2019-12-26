RANGPUR People of Tentulia in Panchagarh district are suffering severely as the northernmost town of the country is facing the lowest temperature 6.2 degree Celsius today.

The Met Office sources said the mercury levels marked sharp down by 2 to 4.8 degrees Celsius in the northern region in the last 24 hours ending at 6 pm today forcing people to remain indoors.

The country's lowest temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at

Tentulia at 6 am today against yesterday's lowest temperature of 9.2 degrees

Celsius there, Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Weather Monitoring Centre

Rahidul Islam told reporters.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius was recorded

today against yesterday's 10.5 degrees Celsius at Rangpur point.

The minimum temperatures recorded today were 6.8 degrees Celsius at

Dinajpur, 8.8 degrees at Saidpur, 7.5 degrees at Dimla and 7.7 degrees

Celsius at Rajarhat points in the region.

Dense layers of fogs amid blowing cooler winds caused bone-chilling cold

exposing the poor, elder citizens and minor children to intense miseries till

this noon.

However, the situation marked little improvement with appearance of the

sun since noon making life easier.

Officials at hospitals, upazila health complexes and community clinics

said the number of patients with cough, fever, asthma and other cold- related

diseases continued increasing today for the fifth consecutive day.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Mostafa Khaled Ahmed said physicians

are providing necessary health services to cold-affected patents in hospitals

and other health service facilities in Rangpur division.

We have adequate stocks of essential medicines and necessary steps have

been taken to provide proper treatments to cold-related patients, Dr. Ahmed

added.

Meanwhile, the district and upazila administrations, NGOs, voluntary and

socio-cultural organisations have further intensified distribution of warm

clothes among cold-stricken people.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) for Rangpur ATM

Akhteruzzaman said the government has so far allocated 69,650 pieces of

blankets for distribution among cold-stricken people of the district.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain today

told BSS that the Deputy Commissioners, DRROs, other officials and public

representatives have intensified distribution of warm clothes among cold-hit

people.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension at its

regional office here Agriculturist Md. Moniruzzaman said the sweeping cold

wave might affect normal growth of different Rabi crop plants if the

situation further deteriorates.

Reports reaching here from all eights districts of Rangpur division said

the situation marked little improvement since this afternoon though the

normal life remained severely affected till noon.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)