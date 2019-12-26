1CMBD Group, a subsidiary of Amillennium Holding, a local real estate developer, signed an agreement with several local companies to further expand trade and investment links in the country. The agreement will further uphold the efforts of creating more job opportunities for the locals.

The signing was held last night at Tarindak D'Seni in the capital. Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Awang Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council. 21 executive officers from several local companies signed the agreement. The event coincided with Amillennium Holdings's 3rd Anniversary celebration. Also present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadi, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei