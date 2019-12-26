A search and rescue operation is currently ongoing for a 24-year old local man who is feared to have drowned in Sungai Simbatang, Kampung Bokok in Temburong District. Awang Steven Anak Semuil was reported missing since yesterday afternoon.

Initial report revealed that the victim was believed to have drowned while swimming in Sungai Simbatang at 6 in the afternoon yesterday. The Kampung Rataie Fire Station received the emergency call at 12:20 this afternoon and is working together with the Temburong District Police to investigate the case. The search and rescue operation is conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department's 'G' Branch and the Royal Brunei Police Force. The operation is conducted at areas around Sungai Simbatang until Sungai Kampung Belais as well as Sungai Meniup that is located between Sungai Limbang and Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei