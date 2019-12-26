A number of contraband including drug abuse instruments and cigarettes of various brands were discovered during a joint operation conducted between law enforcement agencies at several locations in Tutong District last night. The operation focused on 4 residence and a rented house in Kampung Pangkalan Tangsi Jalan Lamunin, Kampung Kiudang and Kampung Birau.

The operation was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Dayangku Husmawati binti Pengiran Hussin, Acting Criminal Investigation Officer of Tutong District Police. The operation involved 94 officers and personnel from various law enforcement agencies including the Royal Brunei Police Force, Royal Customs and Excise Department, Department of Immigration and National Registration, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Religious Enforcement Section. During the operation, 174 packets of cigarettes of various brands were discovered, along with a packet of drug as well as drug instrument, a unit of electronic vape and alcoholic drinks. 3 foreigners were also issued special pass for further investigation after failing to produce valid document.

Source: Radio Television Brunei