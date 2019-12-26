A harmonious and beautiful country is among the factors that attract the attention of foreign tourists to visit the country, apart from the local's friendliness and hospitality. This was among the matters shared by a 25-member delegation from Beijing, China who are in the country since last Friday.

Jame' Asr Hassanil Bolkiah is one of the country's landmarks that captivated the delegation, where they had the opportunity to take a closer look at the mosque's beauty and facilities. Jame' 'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah that is equipped with a library, administration block, conference hall and parking lot, can accommodate approximately 5 thousand congregants at a time. During interview, the tourists shared their experience while visiting tourist attractions in the country.

Wang Chun Hong said they are impressed by the people's friendliness, and added that they recently had the opportunity to visit Seria and viewed the 'Nodding Donkey'.

Meanwhile, the people's hospitality and harmony drew the attention of Gao Yu Hong. The tourist added that they managed to visit the serene Kampong Ayer and Royal Regalia Museum, apart from sampling local delicacies at Pasar Pelbagai Barangan Gadong.

Chui Dai Fu praised the country's excellent monarchy system and was impressed with the people's standard of living.

Tamu Kianggeh that is located in the capital was also included in the delegation's itinerary, where they had the opportunity to view local produce including snacks, fruits and vegetables as well as handicraft. At Tamu Kianggeh, they also had the opportunity to watch a traditional instrument performance.

Lee Gui Mei explained that she was pleased with the treatment they received from local vendors at Tamu Kianggeh.

Meanwhile, Zhao Feng Chi said the highly-emphasised safety for the public and road users assures the safety of tourists who are visiting the country.

Wang Gui Feng praised the local vendor's good and friendly treatment.

Another tourist attraction in the country is the Tasek Lama Recreational Park in the capital. Equipped with facilities for leisure activities, the tourists enjoyed leisure walks while admiring the waterfall. The recreational park is also ideal for relaxation and extreme sports such as hiking or rock-climbing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei